Algemeen Dagblad is reporting that there has been no contact between Ajax and Jordi Cruijff about succeeding Marc Overmars.
De Telegraaf and outlets abroad reported on Tuesday morning that Ajax were looking to appoint Cruijff as the new general manager. The former reported that Cruijff had not immediately said no when approached.
However, AD is reporting that Ajax sources have told them that it is nonsense that they have approached Cruijff and there are no plans to appoint a new general manager anytime soon.
Cruijff is currently a technical adviser with Barcelona but he is out of contract in the summer. Ajax may wait until the summer to make any final approach for a potential successor to Overmars.