In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, Netherlands U21s head coach Erwin van de Looi said he has no problems with Frank de Boer taking away key players Teun Koopmeiners and Cody Gakpo for his Euro 2020 selection.
- by Michael Statham
You can watch our full interview with van de Looi (plus captain Dani de Wit) by clicking here.
Van de Looi was asked at the press conference whether he was trying to persuade de Boer not to take his captain and important attacking player away before the crucial Under 21s Euros quarter-final against France, to which van de Looi replied, “We said from the beginning when you coach in the under 21s, you know you have a certain role. It’s also to prepare players for the national team.”
De Boer eventually decided to select Koopmeiners and Gakpo in time for the Euros, and he was clearly impressed enough to include them last-minute in his squad for this summer’s European Championships. Van de Looi continued: “If Frank thinks they are ready, then he can select them, that’s no problem, that’s the way it goes. He has to make the best squad he can make.”
“He thinks Koopmeiners and Gakpo should be part of that, so that’s OK, then we have to find a solution with the Under 21s – make another team. It’s part of the job as Under 21s coach – I have no complaints.”
