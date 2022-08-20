According to De Telegraaf, Ajax has not received any offers for Mohammed Kudus and they do not want to sell the Ghanaian international.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Reports in England on Friday claimed that Everton were close to signing Kudus on loan with an option to buy.
However, De Telegraaf is reporting that Ajax have not received any offer for Kudus and they add that the club does not want to let the midfielder depart.
Ajax signed Kudus for €9 million in 2020 but he has suffered injuries that have hampered his impact. He is fully fit now and hoping to break into Alfred Schreuder’s side.