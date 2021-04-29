The Dutch government have rejected a request from the KNVB to continue the testing of fans in football stadiums in the Eredivisie.
Last weekend, fans successfully returned to Eredivisie games and the KNVB was hoping that the Dutch government would allow clubs to allow a number of fans into the games before the end of the season.
However, the cabinet has rejected this request, meaning no fans will be present this weekend. Ajax’s potential championship sealing game in Amsterdam against Emmen will now be played in an empty Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Eric Gudde (director of professional football), Jan de Jong (director Eredivisie CV) and Marc Boele (director Coöperatie Eerste Divisie) have released a joint statement on the KNVB website, “This decision is very disappointing. Everything went well last weekend, just like in August and September, but because the amendment to the law is taking longer for reasons beyond our control, there is no follow-up or continuity.
“If the successful pilot is not continued in this way, then unfortunately we can only conclude that this pilot was just a blank.”
The plan in the Netherlands is for fans to be allowed back in stadiums from the 16th of May, but by this time the season will have already finished.