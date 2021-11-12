The Dutch cabinet has announced that no fans will be allowed at football games in the Netherlands for the next three weeks as they try to combat rising coronavirus cases.
Mark Rutte and Hugo de Jonge announced the measures on Friday which come into effect immediately, meaning Netherlands v Norway on Tuesday will be played with no fans.
The KNVB was very disappointed with the decision taken on Friday. “It is with great dismay that we have taken note of the possible new corona measures,”
The ban will affect the next three weeks of Eredivisie and Keuken Kampioen Divisie fixtures, along with any European games played in the Netherlands.