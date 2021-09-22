Noa Lang’s agent has confirmed that AC Milan are showing interest in the Club Brugge winger.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Lang has had a strong start to the season with Club Brugge and has been linked with a number of clubs including AC Milan and Arsenal.
Speaking to Calciomercato, Lang’s agent Bart Baving said, “It’s true, I know AC Milan really appreciates him. It is normal that a player with his statistics and figures arouses a lot of interest. Now, however, he focuses completely on Club Brugge. He wants to become Belgian champion again.”
Lang is compared with Neymar and Baving can see why, “Noa is Noa, he’s always played like that. He always works hard and his technique, dribble and overview are excellent. He’s also a player who is far from selfish. I’ve heard a lot of people say he looks like Neymar, especially after the Champions League match against PSG.”
Lang recently extended his contract with Club Brugge until 2025.