Fortuna Sittard winger Tijjani Noslin has confirmed that he will be heading for Italy to complete a move to Hellas Verona.
Hellas Verona have recently sold former Groningen forward Cyril Ngonge to Napoli, leaving them with cash to spend on a replacement. That will be Tijjani Noslin.
Speaking to ESPN on Saturday, the 23-year-old said, “If all goes well, I will now go to Italy for the medical examination and the final contract negotiations. And once my signature has been signed, I will be a player for Hellas Verona.”
It wasn’t so long ago that Noslin was playing for an amateur side but he is now heading for Serie A, “I believe in God and think that everything happens for a reason. I will fly to Italy tomorrow, Monday will be the contract meeting and the medical examination. If all goes well, I will be a Hellas player from then on.”
Noslin has scored 10 times in 71 appearances for Fortuna Sittard.