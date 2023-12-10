An 86th minute winner from Tijjani Noslin was enough to seal Fortuna Sittard a 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
Fortuna Sittard had won their last two home games in a row but they struggled to create chances in a dull opening 45 minutes in Limburg. Noslin got the best chance of the half but headed over.
RKC’s first chance came in the second half but Michiel Kramer could only head a corner wide. At the other end, Arianit Ferati fired over.
With four minutes left, Fortuna Sittard broke the deadlock with Noslin tapping in from close range.
The win means Fortuna Sittard is now 9th and RKC is 15th.