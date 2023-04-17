Sydney van Hooijdonk could follow in his father’s footsteps and sign for Nottingham Forest.
Pierre van Hooijdonk spent time at Nottingham Forest, scoring 41 times in 77 games for the English side.
According to The Athletic, Sydney van Hooijdonk could follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Premier League side. Nottingham Forest has the 23-year-old on their scouting lists but are yet to make the interest concrete.
Van Hooijdonk is contracted to Bologna but after barely featuring in Italy, he joined Heerenveen on loan in the summer. In Friesland, Van Hooijdonk has scored 16 times, with 13 of those coming in the Eredivisie.
In recent weeks, Van Hooijdonk has hinted he is hoping to take a step higher in the summer and Nottingham Forest could be that destination.