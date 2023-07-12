Nottingham Forest submit an of... According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest have made a bid ...

Cambuur bring in AC Milan stri... Cambuur has announced the signing of AC Milan attacker Youns ...

Excelsior confirms Pierie arri... Excelsior have completed the signing of Kik Pierie from Ajax ...

Sinkgraven signs for Las Palma... Daley Sinkgraven has signed for La Liga side Las Palmas ...

AC Milan to raise their offer ... According to reports in Italy, AC Milan are set to ...

Italian clubs to battle for Ka... According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AZ Alkmaar winger Jesper Karlsson ...

Feyenoord welcomes Beelen as f... Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of PEC Zwolle defender Thomas ...