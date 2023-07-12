According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest have made a bid for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.
The Ivory Coast international is set to depart PSV Eindhoven this summer with a number of clubs from England circling.
According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest have a long-standing interest in the midfielder and they have now lodged an offer with PSV. There is no mention of how much the bid was.
The report states that Nottingham Forest expect to have a number of rivals for Sangare’s signature.
The 25-year-old has been with PSV Eindhoven since joining from Toulouse in 2020. He has since made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times and adding ten assists.