The Netherlands made it two defeats out of three under Ronald Koeman and are now out of the running to win the Nations League. Michael Bell provides his observations on the 4-2 extra-time defeat to Croatia.
It is safe to say that Koeman’s second spell as Netherlands boss has not got off to a good start. The 4-0 loss to France, the lethargic 3-0 win over Gibraltar, and now a 4-2 loss against Croatia.
The performance in all three games has been criticised and rightly so, but against Croatia, there was some good, so let’s start with that.
Wieffer looks like the real deal in midfield
Koeman may have found the perfect partner in the midfield for Frenkie de Jong in Mats Wieffer. He stood up to the Croatian midfield and got the assist for Malen’s opener.
The Feyenoord midfielder won his duels and was tidy in possession. It was not a shock that it all started to go wrong when he went off the pitch.
Lang took his chance
Noa Lang is a divisive character but on the pitch he is a real threat and the attack of the Netherlands looked much better after his introduction.
He took his goal well and was willing to run at opponents. It is a shame that Koeman only brought him in late on and he was out of the game when his coach went Kamikaze in extra time.
Lang has proved he can be an asset going forward.
Now let’s get into the bad. There is plenty of things that need to improve under Koeman.
Defensively, things are not going well
The Netherlands has an impressive list of centre-backs but under Koeman, the defensive organisation has been bad and we have conceded eight goals in the games v France and Croatia.
Lutsharel Geertruida got praised for his role as a libero but his partnership with Van Dijk did not look secure. Matthijs de Ligt’s absence was a blow, but the finger needs to be pointed at Van Dijk, who has just not been good enough.
Sven Botman is coming off an excellent season with Newcastle United and deserves a chance. You cannot just keep picking Van Dijk because he is the captain.
He is far too static and turned his back on the third Croatian goal.
Koopmeiners continues to struggle in Oranje
He may be a star when in an Atalanta shirt, but Koopmeiners once again failed to impress when in Oranje.
He started in the 10 role and struggled to impose himself apart from one chance that he blasted over. Then in the second half, he moved deeper and got nowhere near the Croatians.
The midfield balance needs to improve and Koopmeiners is not the option alongside Frenkie and Wieffer.
Weghorst is not Oranje quality
His role against Argentina was incredible, but Wout Weghorst is not a Netherlands-quality forward.
Weghorst has height but doesn’t use it and he may give a lot of energy with his pressing, but technically, it is not good enough.
At Manchester United, Weghorst failed to score in the Premier League and his form does not warrant a place in the squad. It shows just how few options the Netherlands has upfront.
Koeman threw the game with his substitutions
Nobody has ever thought of Koeman as a tactical genius but his decisions against Croatia were absolutely baffling.
The substitutions made throughout the game were all wrong, except for Lang, and none of them stopped Croatia from dominating. Wieffer was the only midfielder playing well and he was taken off, while the struggling Koopmeiners remained.
Going into the second half of extra time, the Netherlands were only one goal down so there was no need for instant panic. However, Koeman went kamikaze and took off Gakpo for De Roon, shoved Van Dijk up front, and played with a defensive duo of De Jong and Koopmeiners.
It was a mental decision and could have resulted in Croatia winning 5-2/6-2 by the end.
Surely, Koeman has a better plan B than hoofing it to Van Dijk and hoping for the best?
Simons needs time to impress
Xavi Simons did not have a good game on the left and was rightly substituted, but Koeman needs to persist with the PSV talent.
Simons has the ability to create and if it is not going well on the left, its time for Koeman to shift him onto the 10 position instead of taking him off.
He will offer more than Koopmeiners or Wijnaldum in the position if given a chance.
Time for 5-3-2 to come back?
It is safe to say that Louis van Gaal knows what he is talking about and if results do not improve, Koeman will need to change things if he is to avoid being sacked.
It is not beyond the realm of possibility that a return to 5-3-2 will be the answer going forward.
If that is the case then the defensive should become tighter and Koeman will be able to bring Jeremie Frimpong into the fold.
In a back five, Geertruida could still step into midfield, while Gakpo and Malen could be a great duo through the middle.
Have to praise Croatia
On a final note, how good were Croatia?
They came to De Kuip and absolutely dominated. If they had won 5-2 in the end it would have been more than deserved. Luka Modric is insane and they are a brilliantly coached team.
As much as we can criticise the Netherlands, you have to praise Croatia, who are number three in the world for a reason.