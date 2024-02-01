Jens Odgaard has moved from AZ Alkmaar to Bologna on deadline day and Lequincio Zeefuik has joined as a replacement.
Sam Beukema and Jesper Karlsson had previously left AZ Alkmaar for Bologna and they have now been joined by Jens Odgaard. The forward joins on an initial loan but there is an option to make it permanent.
Odgaard joined AZ Alkmaar from Sassuolo in 2022 but has never been a regular starter due to Vangelis Pavlidis being the main forward.
AZ Alkmaar have replaced Odgaard with 19-year-old Lequincio Zeefuik, who has joined from Volendam on a contract until the summer of 2029.
Zeefuik was initially meant to join in the summer but AZ have pushed to make the deal happen now. He has scored seven times in 48 appearances for Volendam.