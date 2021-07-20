OGC Nice have confirmed the signing of Justin Kluivert on loan from AS Roma with an option to make it permanent.
Nice have already signed Calvin Stengs from AZ Alkmaar this summer and they have now confirmed the arrival of Kluivert.
The winger spent last season on loan with RB Leipzig, who decided not to use the option to make his deal permanent. Kluivert returned to Roma, but was deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho.
The 22-year-old will now look for regular playing time in Ligue 1 with Nice, who are rebuilding under new head coach Christophe Galtier.