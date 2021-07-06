Twente loan Man City youngster... Luka Ilic will once again join FC Twente on loan from ...

AZ will not sell players to ri... AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen has stated the club ...

Heerenveen to sign Manchester ... According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen are set to sign Manchester ...

Tresor leaves Willem II for Ge... Mike Tresor has departed Willem II to sign for Belgian ...

Liverpool battling Borussia Do... According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Liverpool are also seriously interested in ...

Tadic rules out Ajax exit for ... Ajax captain Dusan Tadic has ruled out leaving the club ...

Juan Castillo joins Birmingham... Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of Chelsea left-back Juan ...