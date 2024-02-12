Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij is still hoping for a spot in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Olij was called into the Netherlands squad last October after a number of strong performances for Sparta, but he did not make his debut for Oranje.
Next month, the Netherlands face Scotland and Germany in two pre-Euro 2024 friendlies and Olij is hoping to be there.
According to Voetbal International, he said, “If the opportunity comes, it will come, otherwise it won’t. Everything stands or falls with my own performance. I have to try to make it as difficult as possible for the national coach.”
Olij will hope for a place at Euro 2024, “Sometimes you also have to be realistic. There are other goalkeepers who currently play this at a higher level than me. It is up to me to excel every week. And then we’ll see what will happen.”
Bart Verbruggen and Mark Flekken are ahead of Olij in the pecking order, but the injury to Justin Bijlow has brought the Sparta stopper back into contention.