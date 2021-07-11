According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has reached personal terms with Lyon.
Onana is currently banned for a doping violation but is in the final year of his contract with Ajax, meaning a transfer this summer for the goalkeeper is possible.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Onana has a personal agreement with Lyon but is waiting on the clubs to agree a fee. Ex-Ajax boss Peter Bosz is the one pushing for the deal to be completed.
Internazionale are also reportedly in the race but they want to wait until Onana becomes a free agent next summer.
Ajax have already signed two goalkeepers this summer in Remko Pasveer and Jay Gorter, while Maarten Stekelenburg extended his contract.