Andre Onana has told De Telegraaf that he was open to signing a new contract with Ajax.
Onana is currently suspended for a doping violation and has an expiring contract in Amsterdam. The Ajax management has indicated that Onana’s demands are too high, but the goalkeeper has denied this.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Onana said, “In February 2019 I extended my contract until the summer of 2022 and after the semi-finals of the Champions League I said I was open to an even longer commitment. Edwin van der Sar and Marc Overmars decided not to comment on that, because that transfer period or the summer after that would be time for me to take a new step.”
On the talks with Ajax, Onana said, “After the start of the corona pandemic and because of my suspension, the club still wanted to meet. I understood that. My agent Albert Botines then had six or seven conversations and he felt we were close to an agreement. But at a certain point, it was ‘take it or leave it for Ajax’. The club has pulled the plug. Look it up on the internet: we were open to further discussions. Since then we have heard nothing more from Ajax.’
Onana can start to play matches again on the 4th of November, and the goalkeeper is ready, “If the team needs me, I’ll be there. I am born ready.”