Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana’s ban for a doping violation has been reduced from 12 to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for sport.
UEFA banned Onana for 12 months in February after a routine doping test found the banned substance furosemide in his urine. Onana had taken the substance by accident after taking medicine from his wife.
Ajax appealed the decision and last Wednesday, Onana was able to give his side of the story in a four-hour long hearing. The CAS has now decided to reduce the goalkeeper’s suspension from twelve to nine months.
That means that Onana can now return to the pitch on the 4th of November, but it is unclear whether that will be with Ajax. It is expected that the goalkeeper will depart Amsterdam this summer after he refused to sign a new deal with the club.
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Cameroonian.