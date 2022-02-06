Thijs Oosting scored twice on his Willem II debut to lead his new side to a 3-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk, who are managed by his father.
After ten league defeats in a row, Willem II was looking for a much-needed victory and after eight minutes they had the lead. Oosting, making his debut after his move from AZ Alkmaar, found the net with a controlled shot. Five minutes later, Oosting made it 2-0 with a fierce strike.
Jizz Hornkamp was also making his Willem II debut and the striker made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute with a header that found the net after a bounce.
Michiel Kramer pulled one back fro RKC in the second half but there was to be no comeback as Willem II comfortably saw out the game to end their losing streak.
Willem II are now 14th in the Eredivisie table, while RKC are 12th.