Lois Openda scored twice as Vitesse Arnhem ended a busy week with a 2-1 victory over Heracles Almelo.
Vitesse defeated Mura in midweek but are still waiting to hear if they are through to the Europa Conference League knockout stages with UEFA deciding what to do about Tottenham’s abandoned game against Rennes.
On Sunday, Vitesse dominated from the start against Heracles with Loïs Openda, Sondre Tronstad, Daan Huisman and Thomas Buitink all unable to open the scoring.
In the 22nd minute, Heracles stunned the hosts as an excellent pass by Kaj Sierhuis was netted by Nikolai Laursen. The visitors were only ahead for nine minutes before Openda made it 1-1 with a low strike.
Four minutes into the second half, Tronstad was brought down and Openda netted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.
Maximilian Wittek and Riechedly Bazoer could have added a third before the end for Vitesse but they were both just off target with strikes from outside the box.
Vitesse’s victory has them fourth in the table while Heracles is 15th.