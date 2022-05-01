Vitesse Arnhem finally booked their first victory since January after a Lois Openda double gave them a 2-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
Vitesse went into the game looking for their first win since the 15th of January and after ten minutes they hit the post through Openda. Three minutes later, the striker latched onto a long ball before slotting in the opening goal for the visitors.
Go Ahead Eagles then took control and eventually the equaliser came in the 35th minute when Isac Lidberg was set up by Bas Kuipers and he fired past Markus Schubert.
Both sides traded chances but it was Vitesse who took the victory in the 69th minute when Openda headed in a cross from Riechedly Bazoer.
The win lifts Vitesse back to sixth, while Go Ahead Eagles are in 9th.