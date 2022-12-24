Memphis not in talks with Newc... According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United has not entered talks ...

Ajax set their sights on Villa... According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax wants to sign Villarreal goalkeeper ...

Man Utd opens talks with PSV f... According to The Mirror, Manchester United has officially contacted PSV ...

Ajax could lose Setford to Tot... According to the Daily Mail, a number of clubs are ...

Eredivisie Reform Could be Nec... It’s no secret that a strong club backbone has historically ...

Memphis offered to Newcastle U... According to Sport, Barcelona are hoping to sell Memphis Depay ...

PSV Eindhoven’s U21̵... PSV Eindhoven defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the U21 Premier ...