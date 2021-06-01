Thomas Ouwejan has extended his contract with AZ Alkmaar and joined Schalke 04 on loan for next season.
Ouwejan spent last season on loan with Italian side Udinese, but only played 15 times in Serie A.
The left-back has now extended his contract with AZ Alkmaar until 2024, but will spend next season on loan with Schalke 04. The 24-year-old will be looking to help the club earn their place back in the Bundesliga.
Ouwejan has played 110 games for AZ Alkmaar but lost his place in the starting eleven to Owen Wijndal.