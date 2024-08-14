Thomas Ouwejan has departed Schalke 04 and joined NEC Nijmegen on a free transfer.
Ouwejan’s contract with Schalke 04 expired this summer and he has returned to the Eredivisie, signing a three-year deal with NEC Nijmegen.
The 27-year-old came through the AZ Alkmaar academy before a spell on loan with Udinese in Italy. He joined Schalke in 2021, initially on loan before permanently.
Ouwejan’s arrival may pave the way for Calvin Verdonk to depart the club as he has been linked with a number of clubs this summer.