Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars expects that Andre Onana will leave the club this summer.
Ajax wanted to extend the deal of the goalkeeper, who is currently suspended, but talks were not successful.
Speaking with NOS, Overmars confirmed he expects Onana to leave Amsterdam this summer, “We have not stopped the negotiations for nothing. I think it is likely that he will leave in the summer.”
On Sunday morning, reports in England stated Ajax were hoping to bring Donny van de Beek back to the club from Manchester United.
However, Overmars has tipped the midfielder to remain in Manchester, “I think Donny should just fight, stay next year and try to conquer a starting place. You shouldn’t leave quickly.”