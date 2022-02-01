Marc Overmars has spoken about Ajax’s failed move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn and also the arrival of Mohamed Ihattaren.
Ajax had been strongly linked with the Dutch international all through January but a move did not happen and Bergwijn remains at Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking to Ajax TV Overmars, discussed the transfer, “It is no secret that we have been busy getting Bergwijn to Ajax, for now, and for the future. But you also have to be realistic. Every club has had two tough years. In these uncertain times, we as the board thought it was not good to deploy the entire financial package.
“Normally you push on. We have no problem investing in football. As was fine with Haller last year. You want to complete that as quickly as possible, but now the time is uncertain. It’s just getting crazier financially. You expect a bit of a realistic view of things. But you can see that it is not getting any less in terms of signings.”
Ajax did manage to sign Mohamed Ihattaren, with the former PSV Eindhoven star joining on a loan deal from Juventus, but with an option to make it permanent. It has been a tough year for Ihattaren, but Overmars is hoping the 19-year-old lives upto his potential in Amsterdam.
Overmars said, “We spoke with him and said that how things are going is almost always or largely up to you. We are talking about a nineteen-year-old child here. As a child you are allowed to make mistakes. You have to learn from that and get back uphill quickly. We have to help him with that, but it’s up to him. It can be a success because he has a lot of talent, but it can also not be a success. With this option that we can rent him and take him over for a small purchase price, we don’t incur major damage.”