Marc Overmars is furious with KNVB director Nico-Jan Hoogma after he stated he would understand why Brian Brobbey would leave Ajax for RB Leipzig.
Brian Brobbey has refused to sign a new deal with Ajax and has been linked with a move to RB Leipzig. On Wednesday, Hoogma was interviewed by VoetbalTijd, and said he can understand why Brobbey would join the Bundesliga side.
He said, “Julian Nagelsmann is there. Of course you have to play, but I think it’s a very special trainer. My son (FC Utrecht player Justin) Worked under him at Hoffenheim. He wouldn’t have wanted to miss that”,
This statement has angered Ajax director Marc Overmars, who said to De Telegraaf, “The KNVB is there for the clubs. But the highest football boss in the Netherlands is happy if Brobbey goes abroad.
“He should advise Brian to sign with Ajax and ensure that such players stay on board clubs in the Eredivisie.
“We get the lion’s share of the points for the Netherlands in Europe. Then you fight to keep a top talent. And then you get this … It’s crazy for words!”
Ajax are still hopeful that Brobbey will sign a new deal in Amsterdam.
Overmars has every right to be angry and though I do not always agree with things he has said in the past, this response is warranted in my opinion.