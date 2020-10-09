Ajax technical director Marc Overmars has stated PSV midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren was not a target for the club during the summer, but is a player that would interest him.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Ihattaren falling down the pecking order at PSV Eindhoven, there were rumours of interest from Ajax in the 18-year-old.
However, in an interview with Ajax TV, Overmars was asked if the club were ever interested in the midfielder and he said, “No, not at the moment. He is a type of player that suits Ajax.”
Overmars was also asked about Eran Zahavi, who joined PSV, “He is a very good player and I play chess on five to six different boards. I have been in contact with his management and if there had been changes at the front of us, it might have become a candidate. In the end we did not take action.”
A return for Lasse Schone as a player is not an option for Ajax, “Lasse is an icon of Ajax. Supporters might have liked to see him again. I think that’s over. I think he will come back someday, but in a different position.”