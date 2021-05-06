Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars has spoken about the club’s plans for the summer transfer window.
The corona virus crisis has hit Ajax’s finances and Overmars has confirmed that Ajax must sell players before they can strengthen their squad.
Overmars told Voetbal International, “We have broadly mapped out the positions, but everyone also knows that we first have to sell for about fifty million to break even. Two years ago we sold Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong for an insane amount of money. Last year with Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech also raised considerable amounts. But how will that be next summer? As I said, I am a little concerned about that. We also have our buyers, but they are also affected by corona.”
Nicolas Tagliafico and David Neres are two players that could be sold, “A departure of Nicolás Tagliafico and David Neres would not be illogical.
“Neres has been with Ajax since the beginning of 2017, is 24 years old, and wants to take a step. The same applies to Tagliafico, who has been playing here for three and a half years now, will turn 29 next summer. It is no secret that they are open to a transfer. Just as it is generally known that outgoing transfers are an important part of our income.
“But at the same time, it cannot be predicted. Will the ideal club for those players come? And what does it look like financially for them and for us? It’s no secret that we have to hit certain write-offs to get to zero. And with transfers, we have the largest source of income. But of course, there is also a bit of concern. Because in turn, our buyers don’t have it easy either. Apart from the transfer amounts, maybe the players will no longer receive the salary of Ajax in the middle bracket of Spain and that step will therefore become less attractive?”