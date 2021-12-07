According to various reports, Marc Overmars is staying loyal to Ajax and has signed a new deal until 2026 to remain as Director of Football affairs.
In recent weeks, Overmars was linked to the director of football role at newly rich Newcastle United, but he reportedly turned down the role.
Overmars has been in his role with Ajax since 2012 and already had a deal until 2024. However, Voetbal International are reporting that the contract has been extended by another two years.
Ajax leaked a video on their social media confirming the news earlier on Tuesday but immediately deleted it. Confirmation from the club is expected soon.