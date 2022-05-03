Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has described Virgil van Dijk as the greatest defender of all time.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In the run up to Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final second leg with Villarreal on Tuesday, Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport that Van Dijk was the best defender around at the moment.
However, Michael Owen went a step further and heaped a huge compliment on the Netherlands international, “He is the best defender of all time.
“He’s bigger than everyone else, he’s stronger than everyone else, he’s faster than everyone else. I’ve never seen anything like it. How can you be better than Virgil?’