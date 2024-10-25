Thomas Ouwejan’s late own goal saw Almere City earn their first win of the season against NEC Nijmegen.
Almere City began the game stronger but NEC striker Koki Ogawa had a goal disallowed for offside. Bashar Önal and Ogawa also went close before the break.
In the second half, Sontje Hansen was denied by a good save before Almere City took the lead fifteen minutes from time. A cross was deflected in off NEC defender Thomas Ouwejan into his own net.
Almere City managed to hold on for the victory which was Hedwiges Maduro’s first as their head coach.
Almere City stay in 17th despite the win while NEC are in 12th.