Oxford United are hoping to extend the loan of Feyenoord midfielder Liam Kelly.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder joined Feyenoord from Reading FC last summer but has failed to make an impact in the Netherlands. In January, he was loaned to Oxford United, but was hampered by injuries before the season was ended.
The League One campaign has been ended, but there will be promotion play-offs in July, which Oxford United are part of. The club are now hoping that Feyenoord will allow Kelly to remain on loan.
Manager Karl Robinson told The Oxford Mail, “We are about to extend his stay. I would love to keep him here if he keeps doing what he did. He’s a player there for me. “