Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona was comfortably defeated 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the Nou Camp on Tuesday night.
Luuk de Jong was thrust straight into the Barcelona starting eleven by Koeman and he was joined by Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.
The game was even in the Nou Camp until the 34th minute when Thomas Muller’s deflected strike found the net.
Barcelona struggled to create chances and in the 56th minute, Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead. Luuk De Jong’s debut was ended in the 66th minute and a bad night for Barcelona got worse when Lewandowski made it 3-0 before the end.
Koeman’s side starts their Champions League campaign with a painful defeat and they must pick themselves up for the games against Dynamo Kiev and Benfica to come.
Unbelievable
FC Barcelona, a shadow of itself looked like youth training by playing the big boys; very sad to watch. Koeman was always a failure as a coach and playing these inexperienced kids while the like of Riqui Puch and Continuoho are seated on the bench would explain his failures. His belief that Dest or Javi are better players than those I mentioned above renders him an idiot
After steering the Oranje ship towards the right direction and then abruptly leavingbefore the Euros, Ronald Koeman lost talent in my eyes. He is looking increasingly out of his depth. No vision, no unity, tactically naive and baffling substitutions. He has to go, it’s what he deserves for abandoning his country #KoemanOut
Koeman not only signed luuk de jong,he also started him in a champions league game vs Bayern. He won’t last long ….. He’s not even good enough for top eredivisie clubs.