Remko Pasveer has decided to turn down a new contract with Vitesse Arnhem and will leave the club this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Pasveer joined Vitesse in 2017 and has made 107 appearances fort he club, while also becoming club captain.
The 37-year-old has been offered a new deal by Vitesse but he has decided to turn it down in order to seal a move in the summer. Pasveer will become a free agent and prefers a new adventure elsewhere.
Speaking to the club website, technical director Johannes Spors said, “We made a very good offer to Remko. It is his right to accept or reject this and we respect his decision to take on a new challenge.”
Pasveer started his career with Twente before spells with Heracles Almelo, Go Ahead Eagles and PSV Eindhoven.