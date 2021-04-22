Remko Pasveer has decided to turn down a new contract with Vitesse Arnhem and will leave the club this summer.

Pasveer joined Vitesse in 2017 and has made 107 appearances fort he club, while also becoming club captain.

The 37-year-old has been offered a new deal by Vitesse but he has decided to turn it down in order to seal a move in the summer. Pasveer will become a free agent and prefers a new adventure elsewhere.

Speaking to the club website, technical director Johannes Spors said, “We made a very good offer to Remko. It is his right to accept or reject this and we respect his decision to take on a new challenge.”

Pasveer started his career with Twente before spells with Heracles Almelo, Go Ahead Eagles and PSV Eindhoven.




