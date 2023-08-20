AZ Alkmaar fought back from a 1-0 deficit at the break to defeat RKC Waalwijk thanks to a double from Vangelis Pavlidis.
AZ dominated the first half but it was RKC who took the lead out of nowhere when Dani de Wit handled in the box. Michiel Kramer netted the penalty to put the hosts ahead and Deon Cleonise almost made it 2-0 before the break.
Pascal Jansen brought on Ernest Poku and Mayckel Lahdo at the break and the former played a key role in the comeback. Nine minutes into the second half, Poku set up Pavlidis to equalise.
After good work from Pavlidis, Dani de Wit fired AZ 2-1 in front after an hour. A third goal then came when Poku raced in on goal and unselfishly set up Pavlidis to seal the victory for AZ.
RKC have now lost their opening two games of the campaign, while AZ are on six points. Jansen’s side sit top of the table on goal difference.