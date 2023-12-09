AZ Alkmaar returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 victory against Almere City.
After losing points against Utrecht and NEC Nijmegen, AZ Alkmaar were expected to defeat Almere City. After only eight minutes, Vangelis Pavlidis fired the hosts in front.
AZ then failed to add a second before the break and that led to an increase in confidence for Almere City. Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp almost equalised but he shot just wide.
Van de Kamp went close again in the second half before Loïc Mbe Soh headed in a corner to give Almere City a deserved equaliser.
Dani de Wit was brought off the bench and the midfielder put AZ back in front with a lovely backheel finish. David Møller Wolfe then added a third for AZ before Pavlidis sealed the win in stoppage time with a strike that found the net via the crossbar and post.
AZ are now third while Almere City is in 16th.