Vangelis Pavlidis netted twice as AZ Alkmaar came back from 2-0 down to defeat PEC Zwolle 3-2.
PEC Zwolle’s form has improved over the last few weeks and they showed confidence against AZ Alkmaar. After 13 minutes, PEC Zwolle had scored twice with Mees de Wit scoring both through headers.
Dani de Wit quickly pulled one back for AZ Alkmaar and then Vangelis Pavlidis levelled the scores before the break, heading in a Jesper Karlsson cross.
Seven minutes into the second half, Pavlidis netted again to put AZ Alkmaar in front and that proved to be the winning goal as PEC Zwolle had no answer.
AZ Alkmaar are now 7th in the table, while PEC Zwolle is still bottom.