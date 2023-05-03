According to BILD, AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis is a top transfer target for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Borussia Monchengladbach are taking into consideration that star striker Marcus Thuram could depart the club this summer with a number of top clubs chasing the French international.
According to BILD, the Bundesliga side has set their sights on Pavlidis as a potential replacement, along with Arminia Bielefeld striker Robin Hack.
In 34 games this season, Pavlidis has netted 22 times and given ten assists. He still has a deal in Alkmaar until 2025.