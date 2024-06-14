Vangelis Pavlidis is set to depart AZ Alkmaar to join Portuguese giants Benfica.
According to Voetbal International, AZ and Benfica are close to an agreement which will see the forward head to Portugal for a fee just under €20 million.
Pavlidis has made it clear he is open to a move this summer after finishing last season as the joint top scorer in the Eredivisie. The Greek international would join up with former PSV coach Roger Schmidt and former Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu in Lisbon.
The 25-year-old joined AZ from Willem II back in 2021 and he has since scored 80 times for the club. He has also made 38 appearances for Greece.