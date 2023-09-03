Pantelis Pavlidis scored twice as AZ Alkmaar came away from Vitesse Arnhem with a 2-0 victory.
After sealing their place in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, Pascal Jansen brought Jordy Clasie back into the line-up, while Ernest Poku and Alexandre Pentra also started.
The first half was nothing to write home about with AZ dominating possession but no real clear cut chances for either side.
Four minutes into the second half, AZ broke the deadlock with Pavlidis shooting past Eloy Room with the help of the inside of the post. The Greek striker then settled the victory with twenty minutes to go.
Vitesse did very little in return and AZ easily claimed a victory which keeps them top of the table.
For Pavlidis, he now looks to help Greece get a result against the Netherlands on Thursday.