ADO Den Haag’s year has ended in another defeat with PEC Zwolle coming away from the Hague with a 2-0 victory.
Sitting second bottom and with only one win all season, ADO Den Haag would were looking for a much-needed victory in their last game of the year.
However, the home side failed to create much in a goalless first-half and Ruud Brood made an early change with Kees de Boer replaced by Bilal Ould-Chikh, much to the former’s displeasure.
ADO Den Haag missed a big chance early in the second half and it was immediately punished by PEC Zwolle. Mike van Duinen headed in a Sai van Wermeskerken cross.
PEC Zwolle then sealed the victory late on through Clint Leemans, who found a way past Luuk Koopmans with a low strike.
ADO Den Haag remain second bottom and with only one win all season, while PEC Zwolle rise to 11th.