PEC Zwolle have finally booked their first point of the season after earning a 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam.
PEC Zwolle had lost their opening five games without scoring a single goal, and signs were not good at the start against Sparta, who had the lead in the first minute. Vito van Crooij headed in an Aaron Meijers cross.
However, the hosts bounced back and Daishawn Redan equalised in the 8th minute after good work from Yuta Nakayama.
Before the break, PEC Zwolle came close to the lead but Gervane Kastaneer was denied twice. After the break, Dirk Abels was denied by Kostas Lamprou, while Eliano Reijnders fired just wide for PEC Zwolle.
The game ended in a draw which means PEC Zwolle have their first point of the campaign. That isn’t enough to move them off the bottom of the table, while Sparta are 11th.