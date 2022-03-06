PEC Zwolle are out of the automatic relegation places after a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It was a crucial game at the bottom of the Eredivisie with PEC Zwolle going into the clash in 18th while Fortuna Sittard were only two spots and two points above them.
The game was cagey from the start with the hosts having the best chance of the first half as Paul Gladon forced Kostas Lamprou into a good save.
Oussama Darfalou headed wide early in the second half before Charlison Benschop had a goal disallowed at the other end for offside.
PEC Zwolle grew into the tie and in the 77th minute, Daishawn Redan got the ball in the box and he picked out Darfalou, who headed it past Yanick van Osch. That proved to be the only goal of the game as Fortuna Sittard failed to make a comeback.
PEC Zwolle now jumps above Fortuna Sittard into 16th.