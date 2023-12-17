PEC Zwolle came back from 2-0 down to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
John van ‘t Schip was not present at the match as he was in Australia for the wedding of his son. Ar’Jany Martha was handed a start on the wing as Michael Valkanis took the reigns.
Ajax were on the backfoot in the early stages and Jorrel Hato had to clear a Bram van Polen effort off the line, while Odysseus Velanas fired just wide.
The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute with Brian Brobbey finishing after good work by Devyne Rensch. VAR looked at a possible offside but the goal was given.
Brobbey then scored a second early in the second half to put Ajax in a commanding position and it seemed the hosts were easing to victory.
On the hour mark, PEC Zwolle pulled one back as Lennart Thy’s effort deflected in via Hato. Ajax then missed chances to kill the game, including a shocking miss from Steven Berghuis, and in stoppage time a bicycle kick from Apostos Vellios landed at Thy and he made it 2-2.
Ajax goes into the winter break in 5th while PEC Zwolle is in 11th.