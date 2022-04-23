PEC Zwolle has boosted their chances of survival with a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PEC Zwolle had the lead in the 16th minute when the ball landed at the feet of Thomas van den Belt and he lashed his shot past Etienne Vaessen. VAR looked at a possible foul but the goal stood.
RKC Waalwijk should have equalised before the break but Richard van der Venne could not find a way past Kostas Lamprou from an excellent position.
Three minutes into the second half, Daishawn Redan went down in the box went down under a challenge from Ahmed Touba. The referee gave a yellow to Redan for a dive, but after VAR intervened a penalty was given. Bram van Polen netted from the spot to make it 2-0.
Michiel Kramer wasted a good chance to pull one back for RKC and PEC Zwolle saw out the game to take an important victory.
PEC Zwolle climbs out of the drop zone and they are now only two points behind RKC who are 14th.