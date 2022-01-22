PEC Zwolle made it two league wins in a row with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Heerenveen.
PEC Zwolle boosted their survival hopes last weekend with a 2-0 victory against Willem II and in the 11th minute they had the lead at Heerenveen. Rami Kaib handled the ball in the box and Bram van Polen converted the resulting penalty to make it 1-0.
The visitors then sat back and frustrated Heerenveen, who hit the post through Siem de Jong before the break.
The second half was a rather dull affair with only a few chances. Henk Veerman had a chance to equalise, but his effort was saved by Kostas Lamprou.
PEC Zwolle are still bottom of the table, but they are now six points from safety, while Heerenveen remains 10th.