PEC Zwolle are almost safe from the drop after they defeated Excelsior 2-1 on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With only two points from their last eight games, PEC Zwolle were dropping closer and closer to the relegation places. The clash with Excelsior was important as they were 16th and six points behind them.
Lennart Thy had an early goal disallowed for PEC Zwolle before Anselmo García Mac Nulty did make it 1-0 in the 18th minute. The fullback finished on the rebound after Thomas Lam was denied.
PEC Zwolle remained on top and it was only for Excelsior stopper Stijn Van Gassel that they did not make it 2-0 before the break. An error at the back was also not punished early in the second half as Excelsior were spared an own goal by the post.
Eventually, after 66 minutes PEC Zwolle did double the lead as Odysseus Velanas raced onto a through ball before firing into the far corner.
Before the end, Excelsior did pull one back as Lance Duijvestijn capitalised on an error from goalkeeper Jesper Schendelaar. However, PEC Zwolle held on for the win.
Excelsior remain in the bottom three while PEC Zwolle are now nine points clear.