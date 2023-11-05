PEC Zwolle put their embarrassing KNVB Cup exit behind them to record a 2-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
PEC Zwolle were looking to get their fans back on side after their poor 1-0 loss to amateur side AFC in midweek. In the early stages the hosts had chances, but Ivor Pandur denied Younes Namli and Tolis Vellios.
Just before the break. PEC Zwolle took the lead with Zico Buurmeester crossing to an onrushing Davy van den Berg, who applied the finish.
Fortuna Sittard struggled to create any clear-cut chances and PEC Zwolle settled the game in the 90th minute through Odysseus Velanas, who struck from close range with a header.
PEC Zwolle is now in 8th with the win while Fortuna is in 14th.