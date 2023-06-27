PEC Zwolle has announced that Johnny Jansen is their new head coach following the departure of Dick Schreuder.
It was a shock on Tuesday morning when Schreuder announced his departure for a new job in Spain with CD Castellón.
PEC Zwolle have moved quickly to name Jansen as his replacement on a two-year deal. Jansen comes in from Safa Sporting Club, who play in Lebanon.
Jansen has previously coached in the Eredivisie with Heerenveen, but now has the task of keeping PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie next season.